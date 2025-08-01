Former SAD leader, realtor Ranjit Gill joins BJP; CM Nayab Saini welcomes him

Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) Former Shiromani Akali Dal leader and prominent realtor from Kharar in Punjab, Ranjit Singh Gill on Friday evening joined the BJP.

He was inducted into the BJP by Haryana Chief Minister at his official residence here, a statement said.

It said that Gill expressed his faith in the policies and programmes of the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After inducting him into the party fold, Saini, in a post on X in Hindi said, the people of Punjab have made up their minds to bring BJP to power in 2027 Punjab Assembly polls.

"The people of Punjab have made up their minds this time to make the lotus bloom in every household of Punjab under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. The growing trust in the BJP among the masses is proof that Punjab is fully prepared for positive change this time," Saini said in his post.

Notably, Gill, who was once considered as close confidant of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, had recently resigned from the primary membership of the party.

He had then claimed that loyal party workers in SAD were allegedly being sidelined while outsiders were gaining prominence in the constituency.

Gill had unsuccessfully contested the previous Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections from Kharar. PTI SUN OZ OZ