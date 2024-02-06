Former Samajwadi Party MP Rubab Sayeda passes away

Aligarh (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) Former Samajwadi Party MP from Bahraich, Rubab Sayeda, passed away at a private hospital here on Tuesday after a brief illness, family sources said.

Advertisment

Sayeda, who was the MP between 2004-2009, was the wife of Late Waqar Ahmad Shah, former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister in Mulayam Singh Yadav government.

Sayeda (73) was also former chairperson of the Zila Parishad of Bahraich district in 1994.

She is survived by a son Yasir Shah, who is SP leader and former minister in Akhilesh Yadav government, and a daughter Alveera Shah.

Sayeda will be buried at her family graveyard in Bahraich later this evening, sources said. PTI CORR ABN AS