Former sarpanch killed after Congress MLA's car hits his motorcycle in Rajasthan's Tonk: Police

Jaipur, Feb 21 (PTI) A former village head was killed after a car allegedly belonging to a Congress MLA collided head-on with his motorcycle on National Highway-52 in Rajasthan's Tonk on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near the Basni Ganeshji temple, and the deceased was identified as Babu Mohan Meena (55), former sarpanch of Umar village, who was travelling towards Deoli on his motorcycle, they said.

According to police, the SUV of Khanpur MLA Suresh Gurjar was on its way from Jaipur to Kota.

Hindoli SHO Mukesh Kumar Yadav said, "The accident took place near the Basni Ganeshji temple on NH-52. Babu Mohan Meena died on the spot. We reached the scene with senior officials and cleared the highway after persuading the protesters." Locals alleged that the MLA's vehicle was involved and staged a protest by placing the body on the highway, leading to a traffic jam. Police said the MLA was taken away from the spot in another vehicle for security reasons.

Further investigation is underway. PTI AG APL APL