Former sarpanch run over by SUV during protest dies in Ajmer hospital

Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) A former sarpanch who was run over by a vehicle during a protest against encroachment on road last week died at JLN Hospital in Ajmer district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said.

After the news of the death of Govind Ram Gurjar broke, members of the Gurjar community and residents of Dumda village, where the protest was held on February 11, gathered outside the mortuary of the hospital and demanded the arrest of all accused.

Some of the protesters entered the hospital premises and briefly raised slogans in the trauma ward.

Om Prakash Bhadana, Chairman of the Devnarayan Board, a state-level body for the welfare of the Gurjar community, also reached the spot and accused the administration of taking the matter lightly.

Police and administration officials are talking to the protesters to resolve the situation. Gurjar was hit by an SUV on February 11 during the protest by the residents of Dumda village against encroachment on road. He was undergoing treatment in the ICU, according to police.

Police have registered a case against four persons and arrested one of them, Parmeshwar, in connection with the February 11 incident. The remaining accused are absconding.

The vehicle involved in the accident has also been seized, police said.