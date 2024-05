Srinagar: In another militant attack, one former Sarpanch was shot at by militants in Hurpora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday evening.

A top police officer said that this evening Saturday that militants fired upon former Sarpanch from a close range.

He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for advanced treatment. Till the time of the filing of this report, his condition was unknown.

Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.