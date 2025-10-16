Former SC Bar Association president condemns 'false narrative' on social media about attack on CJI

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and senior advocate Adish C Aggarwala on Thursday condemned the "false and mischievous narrative circulating on social media" about the recent attempted attack against Chief Justice of India BR Gavai.

On October 6, in an unprecedented and shocking incident, an elderly lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI Gavai in his courtroom, prompting the Bar Council of India to suspend his license with immediate effect.

In a communication, Aggarwala said, such “propaganda” about the attack on social media was deliberately designed to malign the image of the government and the sanatani community, even though the incident had been widely condemned.

According to the communication, the senior advocate welcomed the decision of Attorney General R Venkataramani to grant consent for initiating criminal contempt proceedings against the advocate.

"The move makes it abundantly clear that neither the government nor the followers of Sanatan Dharma were in any way connected with the disgraceful attempt to hurl a shoe at the CJI," the communication said.