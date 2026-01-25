Former SC Judge K T Thomas conferred Padma Vibhushan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) Former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) K T Thomas was on Sunday conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian award.

He was conferred the honour for his contribution to public affairs, a press release said.

Justice Thomas, who retired from the Supreme Court in January 2002, was a member of the apex court-appointed Empowered Committee on the Mullaperiyar Dam.

In 2014, he declined the then UPA government’s offer to head the Lokpal search committee.

Born on January 30, 1937, Justice Thomas enrolled as an advocate at the Kerala High Court in September 1960.

He practised in the Kerala High Court and the District Court in Kottayam on both the civil and criminal sides before joining government service in September 1977 as a District and Sessions Judge.

He was appointed an Additional Judge of the Kerala High Court in August 1985 and elevated as a permanent judge in July 1986.

Justice Thomas was elevated to the Supreme Court in March 1996 and retired on January 30, 2002. PTI HMP SSK