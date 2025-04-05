Former scribe Rahul Pande new Maharashtra Chief Information Commissioner

Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has appointed Rahul Bhalchandra Pande, a former journalist from Nagpur, as the state's Chief Information Commissioner.

Incidentally, Maharashtra was without a Chief Information Commissioner since April 2023.

Pande served as Information Commissioner, Nagpur from October 2021 to October 2024.

Governor C P Radhakrishnan announced the appointments through an official gazette notification issued on Thursday.

The appointments were made under sub-section (3) of Section 15 of Right to Information Act based on the recommendations of a selection committee.

Retired bureaucrats Ravindra Hanumantrao Thakare and Akash Shankarrao Indalkar as well as Gajanan Shridhar Nimdev, who has served as editor of Tarun Bharat, Nagpur, have been appointed as State Information Commissioners.

Tarun Bharat, Nagpur is known for its ideological closeness to the RSS.

All appointees will serve a term of three years from the date they assume office or until they reach the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, the notification stated. PTI ND BNM