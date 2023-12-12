Former secretary of dissolved HPSSC arrested again

Hamirpur (HP), Dec 12 (PTI) The Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested Jitendra Kanwar, the former secretary of dissolved HPSSC, in connection with cases of paper leak.

This is the second time that Kanwar has been arrested in these cases. He was arrested on April 4 this year and later released.

Kanwar was summoned on Monday and interrogated following which he was arrested. He was presented in a court on Tuesday and sent to police custody till December 15, officials said.

The state government had earlier in February dissolved the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) located at Hamirpur, whose functioning was suspended after the recruitment exam paper for junior office assistants (IT) was leaked on December 23 last year.

The decision came after the Vigilance Bureau arrested HPSSC senior assistant Uma Azad red-handed with the solved question paper and cash amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh besides a laptop and other documents.

The investigations later revealed that papers of several jobs were leaked in the past few years and the scrapped commission was replaced with the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog. PTI COR BPL AS AS