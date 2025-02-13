Former Sena (UBT) MLA quits party, joins Shinde-led Sena; Deputy CM slams Thackeray

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Rajan Salvi on Thursday joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a move that is seen as a jolt to party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Salvi, who represented Rajapur assembly constituency in Ratnagiri district from 2009-2024, lost the November 2024 assembly polls to Shiv Sena’s Kiran Samant, brother of state Industry Minister Uday Samant.

Since then Salvi was upset with party leaders, blaming them for his electoral defeat.

Salvi had quit as a deputy leader of Sena (UBT) on Wednesday. The party has several functionaries with that designation.

In a letter to Thackeray on Wednesday, Salvi said, “In the prevailing circumstances and amid the internal politics within the organisation, I won’t be able to do justice to my post. Accepting moral responsibility for my defeat, I am resigning as the deputy leader of the party.” Addressing a press conference at Anand Ashram, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the Shiv Sena (UBT) under Thackeray was plagued with infighting.

Slamming the Shiv Sena (UBT), he said some people "obsessed with hatred towards me" were insulting legendary figures like Mahadji Shinde.

Shinde was honoured in Delhi with the Mahadji Shinde Rashtra Gaurav Puraskar on Tuesday at the hands of Sharad Pawar on the occasion of the 98th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan.

Pawar's NCP (SP) is part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut had said honouring a person who split the Shiv Sena and "weakened Maharashtra" has hurt the sentiments of Marathi people.

"Marathi people should take pride in their awards, but those who are obsessed with my hatred continue to insult figures like Mahadji Shinde, writers, and even Sharad Pawar. This constant stomach pain will never end, as those who rely on a 'compounder' should be shown to a good doctor," Shinde said in a swipe at Thackeray.

Attacking Raut without taking his name, Shinde said Pawar exhibited culture at the event, while "these people showed perversion".

Shinde said the Shiv Sena's commitment to citizens had made the party successful and allowed a farmer's son like him to reach the post of chief minister (between June 2022 and November 2024).

Hailing Salvi as "tiger of Konkan", Shinde said Balasaheb Thackeray loved the state's coastal region and asserted the Shiv Sena would do everything to develop the area.

"Shiv Sena is a party of workers, not of royalty. Here, the one who works will rise to the top, not just the son of a king. I always believed Salvi should have been with me but there were some obstacles, which are now out of the way," the deputy CM said.

Salvi, who called Shinde his "political guru", said more than 700 workers from Rajapur, Lanja and Sakharpa had joined the Shiv Sena along with him.

Ratnagiri Guardian Minister Uday Samant, who was also present at the event, expressed confidence that the district would soon be completely "saffronized" under the leadership of Shinde and the Shiv Sena.

The coastal Konkan region, including Ratnagiri district, was once a stronghold of Thackeray’s party.

Sena (UBT) had a poor showing in last year's assembly elections winning only 20 of the 288 seats in the state, while rival Shinde Sena bagged 57 seats.