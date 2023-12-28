Former services chiefs stress importance of development of indigenous capabilities

Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Former Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria on Thursday said unless India got ahead in technology, it would not be able to deter China from taking "the action they want to take" by military and non-military means.

Speaking at `Techfest', the annual science and technology event of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, he also pointed out that China has invested heavily in enhancing its defence capabilities in the last three-four decades.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria, former Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh and former Army chief General Manoj Naravane were part of a panel discussion at the event.

Naravane spoke about the need to pay more attention to the internal dimension of national security.

"If we have to pay more attention to that, then the motto that we live by, `unity in diversity', cannot just remain a slogan but has to be actually followed in letter and spirit. If we let divisive tendencies to breed among us, or if there are divisive feelings among us then the inimical countries which do not want to see that India grow and prosper will take advantage and fracture us from within," he said.

On the Agniveer scheme, Admiral Singh said it is going to be a leadership challenge for the armed forces, but expressed confidence that they have excellent officers for making the scheme a success.

"They have to make sure that Agniveers are up to it. If they don't, it will not be good, if they do well the scheme will succeed," Singh added.

Bhadauria stressed the need to develop indigenous capabilities.

"Unless we get ahead in technology and beat China to it, we will not be able to lead this game. We will not be able to deter them from action that they want to take militarily or by non-military means," he said.

Karambir Singh noted that China's maritime progress has been increasing by leaps and bounds and its Navy has been modernizing rapidly at an unprecedented rate. Among the key reasons for this were its expenditure on R&D and military-civil fusion, he said.

Naravane said it was necessary to have a secure and peaceful neighbourhood as any instability on India's borders has negative fallout for its own security calculus. PTI PR KRK