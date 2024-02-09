Former Sikkim minister S B Subedi dies at 66

Gangtok, Feb 9 (PTI) Senior Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader and former state minister Sher Bahadur Subedi died on Friday after a battle with cancer, his family said.

He was 66.

Subedi is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

He was a trusted aide of former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling and held transport, forest and rural development portfolios in the previous SDF government.

Subedi was a three-term MLA from Geyzing-Bermoik constituency in West Sikkim.

Condoling Subedi's death, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said in a social media post, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of former minister Shri S B Subedi. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family and friends during this difficult time and I pray for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti." PTI KDK ACD