Former Speaker and senior BRS MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy joins ruling Congress in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jun 21 (PTI) In a major setback to the BRS, senior party MLA and former Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Friday joined the ruling Congress in the state.

Telangana Chief Minister and state Congress President A Revanth Reddy, who called on Srinivas Reddy at his residence here, said the BRS leader joined the Congress in the interest of the welfare of the state's farming community.

The government will seek suggestions from Srinivas Reddy on farmers' welfare, the chief minister said, adding that he will be given due respect.

Appreciating the pro-farmer measures undertaken by Revanth Reddy, Srinivas Reddy said he joined the Congress to extend support to the chief minister's initiatives for farmers' welfare and with the hope that the problems of ryots would be resolved.

Srinivas Reddy is the latest among several senior leaders quitting the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party.

Earlier, BRS MLAs Kadiam Srihari, Danam Nagender, Tellam Venkat Rao, Hyderabad Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy had joined the ruling Congress.

Srinivas Reddy, who was in the TDP earlier, had joined the BRS (then TRS) during the Telangana statehood agitation.

He had served as assembly speaker from 2018 to 2023 and is an influential leader in the Nizamabad district. PTI SJR VVK SJR ANE