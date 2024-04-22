Former Speaker Ramesh Kumar calls PM 'Shani' afflicting the country

Bengaluru, Apr 22 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar has referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Shani" that has "afflicted" the country.

Responding to this, the BJP lashed out at the six-time MLA last night.

"Whether roosters crow or not, the morning sun will certainly rise, and (K V) Gowtham (Congress Kolar Lok Sabha candidate) too will certainly win. Congress will certainly win in Karnataka. Modi Saheb, believing in god, we are waiting for June 4 (Lok Sabha poll results), to see this country getting rid of Shani which has afflicted it," Kumar said on Sunday.

Usually, Shani or Saturn is considered among the traditional malefic planets in Vedic astrology.

Addressing a public meeting in Kolar district, Kumar said, "You (Modi) are the Shani which has afflicted this country. You have sat on the seat that was once occupied by Indira Gandhi." State BJP President B Y Vijayendra hit back at Kumar and referred to saint poet Purandara Dasa's lines on the "uncouth" tongue.

"The word 'Shani' that you have used for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has found a place of love in the hearts of billions of people, can only be used by those who stand in the shadow of the 'Shani Santanada Party' (party of Shani's progeny) which has no decency and culture," he said in a post on X last night.

Accusing Kumar of degrading the dignity of the Assembly Speaker's position during his last days in the chair, Vijayendra said, "Once you said from your own mouth that -- the corrupt in Congress have made enough (wealth or assets) for their four generations to sit and eat." "If the dog barks, will the world be destroyed? No one cares what you say," Vijayendra added. PTI KSU RS SA