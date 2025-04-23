Former student leaders launch national forum to support 'One Nation, One Election' proposal

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Former student leaders from across the country came together on Wednesday to launch a new forum called "Students for One Nation One Election", which will take forward campaigns related to the ONOE reform to the grassroots level, ensuring widespread public engagement and youth-led advocacy.

More than 1,000 student leaders from different states and Union territories joined a daylong discussion on the subject. A book outlining the benefits of implementing One Nation, One Election (ONOE) was launched, along with the unveiling of an AI-powered chatbot that will provide real-time, accurate responses to public queries regarding the initiative.

"It is not just about saving government expenditure but about ensuring that our administrative machinery focuses on governance and development, rather than being caught in the constant cycle of elections. I appeal to you all -- become the voice of the people and compel every leader to take a stand on One Nation, One Election," Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Student leaders presented their ideas and suggestions on how to amplify the campaign through outreach activities, such as college debates, community discussions, digital storytelling, door-to-door awareness and cultural initiatives, to connect with people from all walks of life.

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said "One Nation, One Election" is not just a policy change but "visionary course correction".

"The idea for One Nation, One Election has been introduced. It is a visionary course correction for India. This is not just a policy change, it is a path towards Viksit Bharat. Student leaders should take this mission to the grassroots, making it a true jan andolan (mass movement)," he said.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan echoed his thoughts and underlined the reform's national significance beyond politics.

"This is not a party's agenda -- it is a national agenda. Frequent elections disrupt our journey towards Viksit Bharat. And remember -- today's student is not tomorrow's citizen, today's student is today's citizen. You have a role to play now, not just in the future," he told the gathering.

The government had introduced two bills in the Lok Sabha to provide a legal framework to hold parliamentary and Assembly polls together. The two bills were later referred to a joint parliamentary committee for greater scrutiny. The draft legislations are based on the recommendations of a high-level committee chaired by former president Ram Nath Kovind.

While the Kovind panel had recommended holding the Lok Sabha, Assembly and local bodies' polls together, the government decided to bring bills on holding the Lok Sabha and state polls together. PTI GJS RC