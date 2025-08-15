Former swimmer Bula Chowdhury's medals stolen from her ancestral home

Kolkata, Aug 15 (PTI) Former swimmer and Padma Shri awardee Bula Chowdhury on Friday said thieves had stolen medals and mementoes from her ancestral home in West Bengal's Hooghly district.

The former swimmer said that she has lost everything she had earned in her entire life through hard work and dedication.

"The thieves have taken away everything I had earned in my entire life through my hard work and dedication. All medals, including the 6 gold medals I won at the SAAF Games, the Padma Shri brooch, have been stolen," Chowdhury told PTI.

The former swimmer alleged that the thieves have also stolen all the mementoes but left the Arjuna Award and the Tenzing Norgay medals.

"Probably they did not understand the Arjuna Award and the Tenzing Norgay medals, as they were smaller in size," she said.

Chowdhury alleged that it was the third theft at her Hindmotor residence, which remained under lock and key, and she visit the property periodically.

Currently living in Kolkata's Kasba area with her family, Chowdhury's ancestral home is looked after by her brother, Milon Chowdhury, who lives some distance away and occasionally visits to check it.

"On Independence Day, which was a holiday, Milon went to the house to clean it on his sister's instructions. On entering, he was shocked to find the rear gate broken and the rooms ransacked," police said.

Chowdhury, who rushed from Kolkata to Uttarpara after receiving the news, recalled that thefts had occurred here before and alleged that although police complaints were lodged, no proper investigation had been done.

"Why are they taking medals? They won't get any money for them. They are treasures of my life, the fruits of my career. My house is targeted every time because it stays empty," she said.

Uttarpara police have launched an investigation into the incident, a senior police officer said. PTI SCH RG