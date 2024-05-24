Former Tamil Nadu DGP Rajesh Das arrested

Chennai, May 24 (PTI) Former Tamil Nadu special DGP Rajesh Das was arrested on Friday for trespass and intimidation based on a complaint by his estranged wife, Beela Venkatesan, police said.

In her plaint on Monday, Venkatesan, who is the state energy secretary, had alleged that Das and his associates had trespassed into her house at Thaiyur in the city's outskirts on May 18 after assaulting the security guard.

A police official said Das has been arrested in connection with the plaint.

Das was convicted by a court in Villupuram in a case of sexual harassment of a junior woman IPS officer. He had been sentenced to three years' imprisonment. In a recent order, the Supreme Court had provided him temporary relief -- a reprieve from arrest. PTI VGN ANE