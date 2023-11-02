Former Tamil Nadu DGP (Vigilance) Braj Kishore Ravi joins Congress

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Former Tamil Nadu DGP (Vigilance) Braj Kishore Ravi on Thursday joined the Congress here in the presence of party MPs Akhilesh Prasad Singh and Naseer Hussain.

Advertisment

Having dedicated over three decades of his life to law enforcement, public administration and security, Ravi hails from a Congress family from Bihar. His father, the late Tul Mohan Ram, was a freedom fighter and a three-term Lok Sabha member, the party said in a statement.

Ravi has been actively involved in the pursuit of social justice and human rights, both in official capacities and through personal initiatives, it said.

Sharing the ideology and principles of the Congress, with a focus on the empowerment of underprivileged sections of society, he chose to voluntarily retire from his esteemed position on September 30, embarking on a new journey with the party, the statement said. PTI SKC SKC ANB ANB