Former TDB member Sankar Das arrested by SIT in Sabarimala gold loss cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 14 (PTI) The SIT probing the Sabarimala gold loss on Wednesday arrested former TDB member K P Sankara Das from a private hospital here, sources said.

The former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) member was arrested in the two cases related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames, the source said.

His arrest comes days after the Kerala High Court questioned why Das has not yet been arrested in connection with the two cases.

Das is the 12th person to be arrested in the two cases.

He is likely to be produced in court here on Thursday for being remanded, the source said.