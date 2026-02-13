Former TDB president denies misuse of funds for Global Ayyappa Sangamam

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 (PTI) Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prasanth on Friday denied allegations of financial irregularities in connection with the conduct of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam held last year, stating that attempts were being made to spread misinformation regarding the event’s expenditure.

In a Facebook post, Prasanth said only Rs 3 crore has been spent for organising the Ayyappa Sangamam, and that the entire amount was received through sponsorship.

During Prasanth’s tenure as TDB president, the Global Ayyappa Sangamam was held at Pampa, Pathanamthitta, in September last year.

He further said an additional Rs one crore has also been received as sponsorship.

Prasanth said Rs three crore had been taken in advance under the head “religious conferences and lectures” for organisational expenses, but the amount was repaid in full on October 17, 2025, immediately after receiving the sponsorship funds.

“Not even a single rupee has been spent from the Devaswom Board’s funds so far for the event,” he said.

Referring to an interim report submitted by the Devaswom Commissioner to the Kerala High Court on November 4, 2025, Prasanth said the total expenditure mentioned was Rs 4.5 crore plus GST.

“On what basis the latest report was prepared should be examined. The details are open for verification by anyone,” he said.

The Kerala High Court recently noted several issues and “serious inconsistencies” in the audit report of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam.

The court examined the Special Commissioner's report on expenditure for the Sangamam on February 11.

After perusing the report, the court said it highlighted various issues like execution of the work being given to the Indian Institute of Infrastructure and Construction (IIIC) without a tender or bidding process on an expenditure plus 10 per cent facilitating or administrative charge.

As per the report, there were also “serious inconsistencies” between the Bill of Quantity (BOQ) and the Joint Measurement Sheets (JMS) with regard to wooden frame centre tables and food serving charges in VIP areas, among others, the court noted.

The court also pointed out issues relating to GST input credit and the absence of details regarding sponsorship income amounting to Rs 2 crore, which were not furnished in the report.

Opposition leaders have come out against the state government, Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan and the TDB, alleging serious irregularities in connection with the event.