Former TDB president Vasu granted bail in Sabarimala gold case

Kollam (Kerala), Feb 11 (PTI) A court on Wednesday granted bail to former TDB president N Vasu, the third accused in one of the alleged gold misappropriation cases at the Sabarimala temple.

He is accused in only one case related to the incident -- the Sreekovil door frame case.

A copy of the bail order pronounced by the Vigilance Court here is yet to be made available, and the conditions imposed by the court are not known so far.

Officials said Vasu is likely to be released from jail by evening.

Vasu was arrested on November 11 last year by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the alleged gold misappropriation at the Sabarimala temple.

A former president of the Travancore Devaswom Board, Vasu had also served twice as its Commissioner before being appointed to the top post.

His arrest was considered one of the most high-profile developments in the case, which has attracted wide public attention in Kerala.

Vasu is believed to be close to the top leadership of the state government, adding to the political sensitivity of the probe.

The SIT continues its investigation into the case.