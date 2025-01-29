Former Telangana CM KCR questioned by SIT in phone-tapping case

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was questioned by the state police's SIT at his residence here on Sunday in connection with a case related to alleged "phone tapping" during the previous BRS regime.

A team of SIT officials questioned the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president for nearly five hours.

After the questioning, flanked by his son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao and other leaders, the former chief minister greeted the party cadre and supporters who had gathered in large numbers outside his residence.

In a post on X, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said: "The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has concluded the questioning of Gajwel MLA and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in connection with the illegal phone-tapping case." Hours before the questioning, Rao, popularly known as KCR, left from his farmhouse at Yerravalli, about 70 km from Hyderabad, and reached his Nandi Nagar residence to appear before the SIT.

Elaborate security arrangements were made near the former chief minister's residence, with heavy deployment of police personnel, and the lane was barricaded.

Later, speaking to reporters, Rama Rao claimed that this is a "frivolous" case and there is "nothing" in it.

"Just to divert public attention, all this drama is going on. I do not know what they (SIT) have asked him (KCR). Probably, the same questions that were posed to us," he said.

Rama Rao alleged that for the last two years, ever since the Congress came to power in the southern state, it has indulged in "diversion, subversion and perversion".

He claimed "diversion of public attention" by way of all these inquiries and "frivolous" cases that the Congress government has filed and "most importantly", the "pervert politics" of indulging in slander campaigns and mudslinging. He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress of working together to smear the BRS leadership.

Rama Rao claimed that there was no reason for KCR to appear before the SIT, because the notices that were served on him were "illegal" and in contravention of provisions of the Bharatiya Nagaraik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

As a law-abiding citizen, KCR has fully cooperated with the investigation and answered every single question that was posed to him, he added.

Rama Rao said he believes that after KCR's examination, the SIT has got abundant clarity that there was "absolutely no wrongdoing during the BRS government and there is nothing that can be established".

He appealed to the Congress government to focus on governance and deliver on the promises and the six guarantees made to the public, and stop the "pervert games" and "diversion".

"These cock-and-bull stories that they have cooked up have been doing the rounds for the last two years. If they have an iota of evidence, let them prove it in the court of law.... Whatever the allegations and conspiracy theories they are cooking up, let them prove those in the court of law," he said.

Rama Rao said Telangana Congress chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and the ruling party should decide whether they are leading the SIT or police officials are heading it.

"Because police are not saying anything. It is all in the form of leaks and organised conspiracy theories that are emanating from the Gandhi Bhavan -- the state Congress headquarters -- where all the stories have been cooked up," the BRS leader alleged.

KCR told the SIT sleuths on Saturday that he would appear for questioning at his Nandi Nagar residence on February 1, while accusing the investigating officer of "violating legal procedures" in serving the notice.

BRS cadre held demonstrations across Telangana on Sunday, protesting against the "political harassment" of Rao by the Congress government.

Reacting to Rao's questioning, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the Congress government will not indulge in vindictive actions.

He said providing highly-democratic governance is the core objective of "our people's government".

The case pertains to allegations of widespread unauthorised and illegal phone surveillance and interception, involving politicians, businessmen, journalists, members of the judiciary and other prominent individuals during the previous BRS regime in Telangana.

On January 30, the SIT declined Rao's request to be questioned at Yerravalli and directed him to appear at his residence on February 1. Rao has been engaged in legal arguments with investigators in recent days over the place and date of his questioning in the phone-tapping case.

On January 29, Rao had requested that his examination be conducted at his farmhouse in Yerravalli.

The SIT had sought to question him on January 30, but he had requested for a fresh date due to preoccupations with the upcoming municipal election nominations.

Earlier, Rama Rao, his cousins, T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar, appeared before the SIT on January 23, January 20 and January 27, respectively, in connection with the case.

Former Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused in the case, has already been questioned by the SIT.

A suspended DSP of the Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) was among the four police officials arrested by the Hyderabad Police since March 2024 for allegedly erasing intelligence information from electronic devices and alleged phone-tapping during the previous BRS regime. They were subsequently granted bail.

A detailed investigation into the case is going on, with the first chargesheet having been filed against certain accused persons, police had earlier said.