Former Telangana Minister Harish Rao's father dies

Hyderabad, Oct 28 (PTI) BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao's brother-in-law and former minister T Harish Rao's father T Satyanarayana died in the early hours of Tuesday due to age-related health issues, party sources said.

He was unwell and suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at Harish Rao's residence here, they said.

Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over the demise of Satyanarayana and recalled his association with him. KCR called Harish Rao and consoled the family members.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, condoled the death of Satyanarayana. They conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family members.

The funeral of Satyanarayana will be held on Tuesday afternoon at Film Nagar Mahaprasthanam.

The body has been kept at the Kokapet residence for visitors to pay their respects.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, among several others, paid their homage.