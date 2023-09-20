Former Telecom GM, Nalanda Telecom Service proprietor sentenced to 5 years' jail for corruption

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) A Special Court in Patna has sentenced former GM (Telecom) BB Rai, former Telecom Divisional Engineer Rampati Chikhaiyar, and Nalanda Telecom Service proprietor Perwez Ahmad to five years rigorous imprisonment for corruption in a 27-year-old contract for repair of faulty EPBT cards, officials said Wednesday.

Advertisment

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 6 lakh each on Rai and Chikhaiyar, and Rs 16 lakh on Ahmad, they said.

The CBI had taken over the probe in the case on January 29, 1996, to investigate the allegations that Rai, while working as Director (Officiating) in the Department of Telecommunication, Telecom South, Gaya had awarded a contract for repair of faulty EPBT Cards to Nalanda Telecom Service, without going through the laid down formalities.

"After investigation, a chargesheet was filed on March 26, 2002, against five accused in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Patna including those three who have been convicted/sentenced now.

"Two other chargesheeted accused died during trial," a CBI Spokesperson said here. PTI ABS VN VN