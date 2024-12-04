Who is Narain Singh Chaura, who shot at Sukhbir Badal outside Golden Temple

Amritsar: A former terrorist opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal from a close range while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple here on Wednesday but missed as he was overpowered by a plainclothes policeman.

The audacious attack was captured on cameras of mediapersons who had gathered outside the Sikh shrine to cover the second day of Badal's penance for "mistakes" committed by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Television footage showed the shooter slowly walking towards Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair due to a fractured leg, and pulling out a gun from his pocket. A police official in plainclothes standing near Badal quickly intervened and grabbed the attacker's hands. In the melee, a bullet hit the wall behind Badal, who escaped unhurt.

Soon Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force members also intervened.

Badal is a Z+ protectee.

Police identified the shooter as Narain Singh Chaura, a resident of Dera Baba Nanak and a former terrorist. After the attack, he was whisked away by security officials.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the attack on Badal was foiled because of the alertness of police.

A police official noticed Chaura first as he is a former terrorist and has a criminal history. When he whipped out his weapon, the police official grabbed his hands and as a result, the bullet went upwards, the commissioner said.

"Narain Singh Chaura has been arrested and an FIR has been registered against him. The weapon used in the attack has been recovered," Bhullar said, adding that the case will be investigated from all angles.

The motive behind the attack will be ascertained after Chaura's questioning. He came alone to the Golden Temple, he said.

Responding to a question, Bhullar said the security deployment at the shrine was sufficient. Police cannot carry out frisking because religious sentiments are involved, he said.

Detailed security deployment had been made at the Golden Temple complex. Around 175 police personnel led by an assistant inspector general have been deployed there, he said.

Badal is undergoing religious punishment announced by the Akal Takht. He continued his penance after the incident with a security ring thrown around him.

Holding a spear in one hand and dressed in blue 'sewadar' uniform, the SAD leader sat at the entrance of the Golden Temple. A small board hung around his neck, acknowledging his "misdeeds".

The former deputy chief minister's wife and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal reached the Golden Temple to meet her husband.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and SAD leaders strongly condemned the attack on Badal.

Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema, who is also undergoing religious punishment, demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the incident.

"For Punjab, this is a big incident. Where are we taking the state? I want to ask the Punjab chief minister where is Punjab headed. It is a 100 per cent failure of law and order. The chief minister should resign," he told reporters.

"The attacker was nabbed at the spot. I thank the security personnel for acting swiftly," he said.

Cheema demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

"We have been saying conspiracies are going on to finish the Akali leadership. The entire conspiracy needs to be unearthed," he said.

Replying to a question, Cheema said if the accused had been roaming around since Tuesday, then what were the police and the administration waiting for? "I want to ask the Punjab DGP too. Someone will have to be held accountable," he said.