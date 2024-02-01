Former T'gana CM KCR takes oath as MLA

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took oath as MLA on Thursday.

Rao, who was re-elected to the Legislative Assembly from Gajwel segment in Siddipet district in the recent assembly polls, took oath in the presence of Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar in the latter's chamber.

Rao is the leader of the Opposition in the present assembly.

The newly-elected MLAs took oath during the first session that was held in December last year.

However, Rao, also known as KCR, could not take oath as MLA then as he suffered a fracture due to a fall and underwent hip replacement surgery. He was discharged from the hospital on December 15.

Rao, who was recovering post the surgery, is expected to return to active politics ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Congress won the assembly elections, defeating BRS.

Rao, the first chief minister of Telangana served the office from June 2, 2014, to December 3, 2023. PTI SJR SJR KH