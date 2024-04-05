Former T'gana MLA Kuna Srisailam Goud quits BJP, joins Congress

Hyderabad, Apr 5 (PTI) In a shot in the arm for the ruling Congress in Telangana, former MLA Kuna Srisailam Goud quit the BJP and joined the grand old party on Friday.

Goud joined Congress in the presence of Chief Minister and PCC president A Revanth Reddy, AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Deep Dasmunsi and other leaders here.

He represented Quthbullapur assembly segment in 2009 as an independent.

Goud had unsuccessfully contested as a BJP candidate in Telangana Legislative Assembly polls in November last year. He had joined the BJP in 2021.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, a number of leaders from BRS and other parties joined the Congress in recent weeks.

BRS MLAs Danam Nagender and Kadiam Srihari, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal, her father and BRS Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao are some of the senior leaders who joined the Congress.

Having won the Assembly polls last year, Congress is keen on winning a majority of the seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress won three of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in the 2019 polls. PTI SJR SJR KH