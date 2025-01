Thane, Jan 26 (PTI) Former Thane mayor Ashok Raul passed away on Sunday night at the age of 75, his family said.

He was battling health issues for sometime now, they added.

Raul began his career with the Congress before joining the NCP and then crossing over to the BJP.

The last rites of Raul, who is survived by his wife, will be held on Monday morning. PTI COR BNM