Former TN Minister Senthil Balaji's remand extended

Chennai, Apr 30 (PTI) A sessions court on Tuesday extended former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till June 4.

The DMK leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023 in a money laundering case.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison here, also extended his judicial custody till June 4.

Posting to June 4, further hearing of the case, the judge directed the ED to file a counter affidavit in response to the petition filed by Senthil Balaji, which sought to defer the proceedings in the case till a bank produced the original counterfoils/challans used for making deposits in his account and in that of his wife.

In his petition, Balaji submitted it was necessary for this court to verify the genuinity and force the banker to submit original foils. Therefore, it was just and necessary for production of original foils/challans in the interest of justice, he added.

Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime. PTI CORR SA