Former top bureaucrats, army officers and IHC president Bhaswati Mukherjee join BJP

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Several retired bureaucrats, diplomats, army officers and India Habitat Centre president Bhaswati Mukherjee joined the BJP in the party's membership drive on Wednesday.

The 19 prominent personalities joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. They included India Habitat Centre president Bhaswati Mukherjee, a former ambassador, said a statement.

The other joinees include former Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) Nirmal, retired IRS officers Saroj Bala, Gunjan Misra, RK Bajaj, Vijay Singal, Dinesh Chandra Agrawal and Ashwani Garg, Major Generals (Retd.) PC Kharbanda, SVP Singh, GS Kohli and Shujan Gopal Chatterji, the statement said. The BJP's new members pledged to express confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and his vision of a developed India and pledged to spread the party's message to the larger community as well as their immediate circles.

They also condemned divisive forces that aim to disrupt the country's unity and voiced their disappointment over the recent remarks made by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the statement added.