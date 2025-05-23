Former Tripura CM Biplab Deb criticises CPI(M) for opposing killing of 27 Maoists

Agartala, May 23 (PTI) Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday strongly criticised the CPI(M) for opposing the recent killing of 27 Maoists—including their general secretary Nambala Kesavarao—in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh.

In a video message, Deb, the BJP MP from the West Tripura constituency, said the CPI(M) Politburo’s condemnation of the Maoist killings revealed the party’s "real character".

"This only proves that they are against our country, against our territory and anti-social. Even during Operation Sindoor they also organised programs in West Bengal supporting China and Pakistan. BJP vehemently opposes their stance," Deb said.

He said the Maoists had annihilated thousands of people, including political leaders and security forces, but when they were killed in an encounter with the security forces, the Marxists were condemning the killing.

"I hate them unequivocally. They are working as a white colour political party and supporting the Maoists," he said.

In one of the biggest strikes on Maoists, security forces gunned down Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, the general secretary of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), and 26 other cadres during an encounter in the forested Abhujmad along Bijapur-Narayanpur inter-district border on Wednesday.

Two jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of the state police also lost their lives during the operation.