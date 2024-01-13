Former U'khand CM Harish Rawat to skip Ram temple consecration ceremony

Dehradun, Jan 13 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Saturday said he would not attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Advertisment

"Ram is our faith, our everything. As per the Sanatan tradition, we will go whenever the lord summons us. Why will anyone go on the invitation of BJP or RSS? The whole event has been saffronised by these organisations," Rawat told reporters here.

Rawat said the consecration ceremony should not have been made to appear as an event of the BJP and RSS as it is being done.

Even the Shankaracharyas have raised objections to the manner in which the event is being held, he said. PTI ALM RPA