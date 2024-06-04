Former U'khand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat wins Haridwar LS seat

Dehradun, Jun 4 (PTI) Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat of the BJP on Tuesday won the Haridwar seat, defeating Congress candidate Virender Rawat by 1,64,056 votes to make it to the Lok Sabha for the first time.

Virender, a poll debutante, is the elder son of former chief minister and Congress veteran Harish Rawat.

Trivendra's victory ends his political seclusion which began with his sudden resignation as the chief minister in March, 2021 when he was about to complete four years in office.

He was given organisational responsibilities after stepping down as the CM but his political visibility was negligible.

He did not contest the 2022 assembly polls in the state.

However, he bounces back with this win.