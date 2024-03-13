Former union minister and Congress MP Preneet Kaur to join BJP

New Delhi: Former union minister and Congress MP Preneet Kaur will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, sources told NewsDrum.

Kaur, who is the wife of former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, is a Lok Sabha member from Patiala in Punjab.

She joined politics in 1999 and was elected as a Lok Sabha member on a Congress ticket from Patiala for the first time.

She retained the seat in 2004 and 2009. However, she lost the elections in 2014 but won it back in 2019.

Kaur was suspended from the Congress for campaigning against her party and in favour of her husband who quit the Congress in 2021 after being unceremoniously removed as the Punjab chief minister.

Singh first formed his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress, and then merged it with the BJP.

Kaur is expected to be the BJP candidate from Patiala in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.