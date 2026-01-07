Former Union Minister, BJP leader Kabindra Purkayastha dies at 94

Hailakandi (Assam), Jan 7 (PTI) Veteran BJP leader and former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha died on Wednesday due to old age related issues. He was 94.

"Purkayastha was hospitalised a few days ago for old age related ailments. Eventually, he was kept on ventilation. He died sometime back," a doctor at Silchar Medical College and Hospital told reporters.

He is survived by a son and a daughter. His wife had predeceased him. His son Kanad Purkayastha is a Rajya Rabha MP from Assam.

Kabindra Purkayastha was the Union Minister of State for Communication during the first government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee during 1998-99.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Silchar seat for the first time in 1991. He became an MP again in 1998 and 2009.

Born in 1931 in Kamarkhal of Sylhet, Purkayastha was a towering leader of the BJP in the Barak Valley of Assam.

Condoling his demise, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Purkayastha was an inspiration for all.

"A prolific intellectual, a committed karyakarta -- he was an institution in himself, someone who laid the foundation of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the region and helped it grow as Assam's preferred political party," he said in a post on X.

From the lanes of Silchar to the corridors of Parliament, from his days as Pracharak to a Union minister, Purkayastha consistently kept people and their issues at the forefront as he championed the cause of Assam and Northeast in various forums, Sarma said.

"For us karyakartas, he was not only a people's representative but also a mentor, an elder, a reassuring presence who showed that politics is about values, simplicity, service and above all taking care of each other as family members," he added.

From helping displaced Hindu refugees to assisting Assam's growth aspirations, his life was dedicated to the people and their welfare, Sarma said.

"The stalwart's passing away leaves a void which can never be filled. I fondly recollect my long association with him and will always cherish the many learnings I got from him over the years," he added.

The CM extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and well-wishers.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal expressed deep grief over the passing of the senior BJP leader, calling his demise a personal loss and a major void in Assam's political life.

"Deeply pained by the passing of senior leader and former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha ji. A true stalwart of the BJP, he dedicated his entire life to building the organisation from the grassroots, setting a benchmark for selfless service," he added.

Sonowal said Purkayastha was a source of courage, devotion, a guiding light and truly a father figure to him.

"His passing has left a void that would be hard to fill, and I extend my condolences to his son Kanad Purkayastha, family members and followers," he added.

The Assam BJP has suspended all scheduled activities on Thursday as a mark of respect for the deceased leader. PTI TR TR RG