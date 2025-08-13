Former Union minister, RWAs thank SC for stray dog verdict; demand nationwide implementation

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) A meeting of all resident welfare associations (RWAs) in Delhi will be held soon at the Talkatora stadium to discuss further course of action in the wake of the Supreme Court order on stray dogs, BJP leader Vijay Goel said on Wednesday.

The former Union minister announced this while addressing a gathering at Mandi House.

The top court, in its August 11 order, directed the permanent relocation of stray dogs from Delhi NCR streets to shelters.

Goel, along with his supporters and members of RWAs, expressed gratitude towards the SC for making the streets and public spaces "safer" with its verdict and demanded that the Centre ensure implementation of the order.

The former Delhi BJP president said he started the movement against the menace of stray dog bites after the RWAs approached him for help. And for the last two years, Goel and his nonprofit group, Lok Abhiyan, have been engaged with this movement, calling for government action to address the issue.

Goel has also been demanding compensation for victims of dog bites and changes in animal birth control rules to check the unregulated numbers of stray dogs.

He also trained guns at the animal lovers, alleging many of them were up in arms against the Supreme Court verdict because they were running NGOs for money.

Goel said that even though people largely supported the shifting of stray dogs to shelter homes, the "so-called" animal lovers were trying to "disrupt" it.

“If they truly love these dogs, why don’t they adopt them? Not a single so-called dog lover has adopted even one stray dog so far,” he said.

Even if sterilisation and vaccination drives are carried out rapidly, Goel said it will be inadequate to tackle around 8 lakh stray dogs on the streets and incidents of bites will continue.

"That is why the first step must be to remove the dogs from the streets and place them in shelters,” he said.

The BJP leader said just as the government acted swiftly during the COVID-19 pandemic and created health infrastructure on a large scale, it can build shelters for the stray dogs, provided it shows willpower.

The Supreme Court order ensures that both the humans and the dogs are benefitted. Putting stray dogs in shelter homes will ensure their proper care and prevent incidents of bites, he added. PTI VIT VIT AMJ AMJ