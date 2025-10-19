Former Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan enrols himself in Bachelor of Law course

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) Former Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan has enrolled himself in the Bachelor of Law course in a local college here.

Balyan himself confirmed this on Sunday.

The 53-year-old was elected MP twice from the Muzaffarnagar constituency in 2014 and 2019 and was also a Union minister of state.

Balyan said he has taken admission in the first year LLB course in a local college to obtain a legal qualification.

According to the Lok Sabha website, Baliyan was the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in the Modi 2.0 government. In the Modi 1.0 government, Balyan was a minister of state in various departments.

According to the 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit filed by Balyan, he has done BVSc and AH (Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry) from Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University, Hisar.

He has done MVSc, Veterinary Anatomy, from the same university.

The former Union minister has also done a PhD in Veterinary Anatomy from Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD