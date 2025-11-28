Former Union minister Sriprakash Jaiswal dies at 81

Kanpur, Nov 28 (PTI) Former Union minister and veteran Congress leader Sriprakash Jaiswal died on Friday following a cardiac arrest. He was 81.

Jaiswal was first taken to a local nursing home in Kidwai Nagar this evening after his condition worsened and then shifted to the Cardiology Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Born in 1944 in Kanpur to Ganga Prasad Jaiswal and Chandrakali Devi, Jaiswal remained closely tied to his hometown throughout his life.

He held significant portfolios in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh. Jaiswal was the minister of state for home affairs from 2004 to 2009 and held the post of coal ministry from January 2011 to May 2014.

Before entering the Union Cabinet, he served as president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (2000-2002).