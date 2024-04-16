Former Union Minister Venugopalachary joins Congress

Hyderabad, Apr 16 (PTI) In a shot in the arm for the ruling Congress in Telangana, BRS leader and former Union Minister S Venugopalachary joined the party on Tuesday.

Venugopalachary joined Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who is also the president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), party sources said.

Venugopalachary had served as MLA and a minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh and also as Union Minister (MoS) on behalf of TDP in the government headed by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Meanwhile, former MLC and BRS leader Rajeshwar Rao also joined the Congress, the sources added.

The BRS has seen a number of leaders leaving the party to join either the Congress or BJP in recent weeks. While BRS MLAs Danam Nagender and Kadiam Srihari and Hyderabad Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal joined Congress, BRS MPs BB Patil and P Ramulu joined the BJP. PTI SJR SJR SS