Former UP Assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah for Padma Shri Honour

Lucknow, Jan 26 (PTI) Former Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit, who has been conferred with the Padma Shri award in the field of literature and education, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, describing himself as a "humble social political worker." Dixit (78) said he is "mulling to write a book on Kumbh Mela" and plans to dedicate more efforts toward culture and nationalism.

In a post on X, he said in Hindi, "I have received information about being awarded the Padma Shri. I am a humble social political worker with devotion towards Indian culture and philosophy. I am grateful to the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah. I also extend my respect and regards to all seniors." "A person's achievements are not the result of his efforts alone. This honour reflects the compassion of the entire society. No one can accomplish anything alone. One's family, teachers, and nation also contribute. Hence, I would like to thank all of them, including those who have been critical of me," Dixit added.

Dixit, who began his writing journey in 1975 during the Emergency, said, "As I continue my writing, My latest book, Hindutva Ka Madhu, addresses doubts regarding Hindutva and counters the wrong statements made about it. I will now focus more on culture and nationalism." A five-time legislator, he represented the Purwa and Bhagwantnagar constituencies in Unnao district and served as Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly from 2017 to 2022.

He has held positions such as Panchayati Raj and Parliamentary Affairs minister and was also the BJP leader in the UP Legislative Council. PTI NAV OZ OZ