Former UP IPS officer Ajay Raj Sharma dies at 80

Noida, Feb 11 (PTI) Credited as one of the architects of Special Task Force in Uttar Pradesh, former IPS officer Ajay Raj Sharma died at the age of 80.

His son, Yash Sharma, informed that the officer was admitted to Kailash Hospital in Noida in critical condition on January 25. He was suffering from many diseases and died on Monday night.

Yash said that his father had trouble breathing and also had diabetes and high blood pressure.

Sharma was a 1996 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and was one of the people who formed the Special Task Force in Uttar Pradesh. He and his team eliminated the notorious gangster Shriprakash Shukla.

Sharma was also posted as Delhi Police Commissioner as well as DG of the Border Security Force (BSF).

After retirement, Sharma was living in a house in B-block of Sector 44 in Noida. He originally belonged to the Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Sharma's last rites will be performed on Wednesday at the crematorium on Lodhi Road in Delhi, Yash added.