Former UP minister's son, SP leader booked for power theft

Sambhal (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) The electricity department has registered cases of power theft against the son of a former minister and a former district president of Samajwadi Party in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, an official of the electricity department said on Monday.

Advertisment

Executive Engineer Naveen Gautam said that during a check in Baradari Road Sarai Tareen town on Saturday at the house of Aamir Bin Aqil, who is the son of former minister Aqil ur Rehman, an illegal electric wire connection was found due to which a case has been registered against Aamir Bin Aqil in the 'Anti Power Theft' police station under Section 135 of The Electricity Act 2003.

Aqil ur Rehman was a minister in the BSP government. He is now in the Samajwadi Party (SP).

In this case, Aamir Bin Aqil has paid a fine of Rs 1.65 lakh.

Advertisment

Aamir Bin Aqil told PTI, "On the said day, the electricity department team inspected, we had gone to attend a relative's last rites. A wire was missing from the meter. We have deposited the entire penalty in the electricity department, now there is no problem." Gautam said that electricity was being stolen by illegally installing electricity wires at the private office of Firoz Khan, former district president of SP.

He said that a case of electricity theft has been registered against Khan in the 'Anti Power Theft' police station.

The amount of fine to be imposed on him is being assessed.

Advertisment

Firoz Khan alleged that he has been targeted for political reasons.

"I have a generator installed at my place, it is the source of electricity," he said.

Khan alleged that "these cases are being filed for political reasons because I am seeking a ticket from the SP for the by-election to be held on November 13 from Kundarki assembly constituency." "I also feel my life is in danger. I will meet the Sambhal Superintendent of Police on Tuesday," he said. PTI COR NAV RT RT