Former UP MLA booked for sexually assaulting woman in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (PTI) Former MLA from Uttar Pradesh, Shri Bhagwan Sharma alias Guddu Pandit, has been booked for the alleged sexual assault of a 40-year-old woman and for "threatening to kill her when she resisted," police said on Monday.

According to the complaint, the woman, along with her minor son, travelled from Uttar Pradesh to Bengaluru on August 14 at the MLA’s insistence. On the same day, he allegedly took them to several places in the city.

The FIR states that on August 16, the MLA took them to Chitradurga, and the following day, while returning, arranged a room in a five-star hotel near Kempegowda International Airport. Inside the hotel room, he allegedly forced her into sexual relations against her will and threatened to kill her when she resisted.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on August 17 under Section 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a senior police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.