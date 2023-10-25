Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat hospitalised after his car hits divider

Haldwani, Oct 25 (PTI) Former chief minister Harish Rawat was hospitalised as he complained of back ache after his car rammed into a divider in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, according to his Public Relations Officer (PRO) Surendra Kumar.

Rawat sustained minor injuries in the incident that took place on Tuesday midnight, according to police.

Rawat along with some of his workers was going from Haldwani to Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar late on Tuesday night. The driver of his car lost control of the vehicle while trying to overtake another vehicle near the Bajpur railway crossing and rammed it into a divider, police said.

Rawat, who was sitting in the front seat at the time of the incident, sustained minor injuries, they said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress leader said on X that he suffered mild shocks when his car crashed into a divider, following which he went to the hospital for a checkup.

He said doctors told him that everything was fine and discharged him.

"There is no need to worry. Me and my colleagues are fine," he said.

Rawat's PRO Kumar said while coming from Kashipur to Dehradun, the Congress leader complained of back ache and was admitted to Jolly Grant Hospital.

He is being examined by doctors, Kumar said. PTI DPT DIV DIV