Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat meets journalist Rajiv Pratap's family

Dehradun, Oct 1 (PTI) Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat met the family of digital journalist Rajiv Pratap on Wednesday and expressed suspicion about his death.

"Independent journalist Rajiv Pratap Singh was martyred while raising his voice against corruption in Uttarkashi. Today, visited his residence in Deepnagar and met his father Mr Murari Lal, his wife, and his family members to express my condolences," he wrote on X.

Rawat said that the journalist was constantly raising questions related to social concerns and departmental irregularities in Uttarkashi, and people strongly suspect that he was murdered. He said that Pratap's last report also dealt with similar irregularities.

"...Is it not possible that this is a move by the corrupt mafia to silence his voice?" He asked and demanded a free and fair probe into the matter.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday described Pratap's disappearance and subsequent death as not only tragic but horrific, and demanded an immediate impartial investigation.

"Those who write the truth, speak out for the public, and question the government—attempts are being silenced through threats and violence," he said on X.

Pratap had gone missing on the night of September 18 and his body was found on September 28 near Joshiada barrage in the Uttarkashi district. His damaged vehicle was recovered from the riverbank on September 20.

Earlier, police had said citing the postmortem report that he died due to internal injuries to his chest and abdomen.

Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth said the SIT, headed by the Uttarkashi deputy superintendent of police, will examine all aspects of the case, including CCTV footage, electronic evidence, call details and statements of people last seen with the journalist.

A technical evaluation of his car will also be conducted, he said.

Seth said Pratap's family had reported that he had received threatening calls, though no complaint has been lodged in this regard yet, the SIT will also probe this aspect, he added.