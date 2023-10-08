Former VC of University of Kerala N Babu dead

Kollam (Kerala), Oct 8 (PTI) Former Vice Chancellor of University of Kerala and ex-president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), N Babu, died on Sunday at his residence in Kottarakkara here, sources said.

He was 86, a TDB source said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan condoled Babu's death in a message on social media platform X where he said that the academician's work, leadership and administrative acumen will be long remembered.

"Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Dr. N Babu, former Vice Chancellor, University of Kerala and ex-President, Travancore Devaswom Board. His work in research, academic leadership and administrative acumen will be long remembered. May his soul attain mukti." the Governor said.

Babu was the Vice Chancellor of the university from March 1996 to March 2000.