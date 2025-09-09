Former vice president Dhankhar greets his successor Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday extended greetings to his successor C P Radhakrishnan, saying that the office of the vice president will attain greater glory with his vast experience.

This was Dhankhar's first public statement since demitting office in July.

On Tuesday, NDA nominee Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election by bagging 452 votes, while Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes.

In a letter to Radhakrishnan, Dhankhar said, "Your elevation to this august office reflects the trust and confidence by the representatives of our nation." He said given Radhakrishnan's vast experience in public life, under his stewardship, the office would "certainly attain greater veneration and glory".

In a surprise move, Dhankhar had quit as the vice president on July 21 citing health issues. His sudden resignation led to the fresh vice presidential polls.