Former VP bats for mother tongue; asks youth to ensure cellphones don't turn into 'hell phones'

Ahmedabad, Jan 24 (PTI) Our mother tongue is like our eyesight and we must communicate in it, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday.

Advertisment

Addressing the 73rd convocation of Gujarat University, Naidu asserted that one must respect his/her mother, motherland and mother tongue.

He also advised youth to cherish democracy, which allowed anybody with merit to reach the top, and to curb the excessive use of cellphones lest they become "hell phones".

"One should respect one's mother, motherland and mother tongue. Mother tongue is like our eyesight and we should communicate in it with our parents, neighbours and others," he said.

Advertisment

This, however, does not mean one should not learn other languages, Naidu asserted, adding that "mother tongue comes first and then comes brother tongue".

"In south India, I was told Hindi is being imposed on us. I said no imposition but there should be no opposition also. Hindi is the most used language in the country. You should also learn English and then go for foreign languages like French," he told the gathering.

Speaking about cellphones, the former VP said their excessive use will bring harm.

Advertisment

"Cellphones are useful but they will turn into hell phones if you use them excessively. It will affect your attention, which is a prerequisite for success. Excessive use of cellphones will not allow you to concentrate on your work," Naidu opined.

Naidu said the youth of the nation must cherish democracy, which allows "anybody to reach the top level" provided one "dreams high and works hard".

"Former president APJ Abdul Kalam has written in his autobiography that he used to deliver newspapers when he was young. A person helping his family supply tea at a railway station is now prime minister of the country. You all know it is Narendra Modi," he said.

Advertisment

Naidu cited his own example to underline the strength of democracy by saying he was the first graduate in his family and went on to the become the country's vice president.

"Students must not fall prey to caste and community divisions. In India, 18 per cent are still poor and illiterate. There is still discrimination between boys and girls in some parts. We have to overcome this and remember we are all Bharatiya," the former VP said.

"Character, calibre, capacity and conduct are very important. However, some intelligent politicians have replaced these four 'Cs' with caste, community, cash and criminality. Some parties are using these for votes but you must respect those with character, calibre, capacity and conduct," Naidu emphasised.

Advertisment

Respect for character, calibre, capacity and conduct will make our country strong, Naidu asserted. PTI PD BNM