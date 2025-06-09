Former wrestler Chandrahar Patil joins Sena; Shinde mocks Uddhav with wolf-tiger jibe

Thane, Jun 9 (PTI) Former wrestler Chandrahar Patil who had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls from Sangli on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket joined the Shiv Sena on Monday in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Patil, who was defeated by Congress rebel Vishal Patil, said he had to fight alone as the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti opposed him.

"I just got 60,000 votes in Sangli, which is infested with dynastic politics. If given proper support, I can translate it into 6 lakh votes," he said.

Hailing Shinde, Patil said the Deputy CM was committed to development of sports.

Using wrestling terminology to attack Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said he had put his opponents on the mat in a such a way, a reference to his rebellion in 2022, that they are still unable to regain their posture.

"I am the son of a farmer who rose from the ranks to become CM. But some people still cannot digest it. A wolf cannot become a tiger by merely wearing its skin," Shinde said further attacking Thackeray.

He said his party had no masters and slaves, adding that Balasaheb Thackeray considered his workers as his own.

But later some people turned workers into house helps, he said without naming Uddhav Thackeray. PTI MR BNM