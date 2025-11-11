Former Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas is new AICC secretary for Gujarat

New Delhi: Former Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas has been appointed as a party secretary and given the charge of Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

He held the Youth Congress president's post from 2019 to 2024.

Before joining politics, Srinivas, 44, was a cricketer who played for under-16 and under-19 teams in Karnataka.

He shot to limelight due to his online responses and relief efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi.

In the first wave of Covid-19, he helped migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to go back home using special trains.

During the second wave, Srinivas became one of the most visible faces who was seen providing help to government and non government bodies by facilitating supplies of essential drugs and oxygen, thus earning the sobriquet of 'Oxygen Man'.

He coordinated a group of around 1000 Youth Congress volunteers in Delhi for Covid-19 relief. Per reports, there were instances when diplomatic missions, especially embassies of New Zealand and Philippines, reached out to him for relief.

Hailing from Shimoga district in Karnataka, Srinivas is also very active on social media.